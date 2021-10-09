UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will announce sales of $46.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $47.79 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $179.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.35 million to $182.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $314.46 million, with estimates ranging from $300.17 million to $328.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPH. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPH opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.