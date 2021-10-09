URU Metals (LON:URU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $316.72

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.72 ($4.14) and traded as low as GBX 231 ($3.02). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 362.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 316.72. The company has a market cap of £3.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97.

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

