USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $122.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of NYSE USNA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,507. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.16. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
