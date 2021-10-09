USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $122.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE USNA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,507. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.16. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.