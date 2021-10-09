USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.41

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.80. USD Partners shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 43,893 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.31.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 315.89% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that USD Partners LP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 84.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

