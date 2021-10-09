USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $10.29 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00138897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00089779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,737.09 or 1.00148774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.71 or 0.06496498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

