USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004504 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008479 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000173 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

