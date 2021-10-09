USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004448 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008228 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000170 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

