Utrust Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.62 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $174.52 million and approximately $24.62 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000705 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00230292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00101927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

