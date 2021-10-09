V-ID Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049461 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002419 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00226721 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012637 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00100902 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
