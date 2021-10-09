V-ID (VIDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00229864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011964 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

