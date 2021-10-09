V-ID (VIDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049342 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002464 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00229864 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102237 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011964 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
