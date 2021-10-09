Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.42% of Valmont Industries worth $121,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $241.48 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.85 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.60.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

