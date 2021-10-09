Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,866,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.73% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $212,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $18.09 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

