VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.12% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $59,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,818,000 after buying an additional 4,900,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,408,000 after buying an additional 5,048,269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,559,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,819,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,038,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,243,000 after buying an additional 533,718 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $40.78 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

