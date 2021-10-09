Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 74.3% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average is $184.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

