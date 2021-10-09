Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.27. 1,172,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.