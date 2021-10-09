Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Increased by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.2% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.52. 5,801,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,462,267. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.