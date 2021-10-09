Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 580,164 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.15% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $3,438,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of ADM opened at $63.29 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

