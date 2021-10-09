Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,028,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.07% of Cummins worth $3,176,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 63.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.69.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average is $245.26. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.