Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 390,025 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.30% of American Electric Power worth $3,511,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

AEP opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

