Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,312,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.67% of ANSYS worth $3,231,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 70.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSS stock opened at $345.67 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

