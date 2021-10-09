Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.68% of The Travelers Companies worth $3,241,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,719,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $157.33 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.62 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

