Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.20 Billion Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,966,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.37% of AMETEK worth $3,199,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $126.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

