Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.25 Billion Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,269,373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 534,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.29% of Best Buy worth $3,250,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,126 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Best Buy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,681 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.28. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.