Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.47 Billion Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,558,295 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.78% of First Republic Bank worth $3,473,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 336.8% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,805,000 after purchasing an additional 420,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,340,000 after purchasing an additional 271,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

NYSE:FRC opened at $204.03 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $206.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.40 and its 200-day moving average is $189.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

