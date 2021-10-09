Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.49 Billion Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,505,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,467,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.62% of HP worth $3,487,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HP by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in HP by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 769.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

HPQ stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.