Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.74 Billion Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.70% of Corning worth $3,737,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.