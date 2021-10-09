Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.82 Billion Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,991,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.70% of Cintas worth $3,816,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 119.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 201.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 367.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 90,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

CTAS opened at $402.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.66 and its 200 day moving average is $372.20. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $311.69 and a fifty-two week high of $409.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,705,343 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

