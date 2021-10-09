Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.28% of PPG Industries worth $3,338,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 460,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,227,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $150.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average is $164.39.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.43.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

