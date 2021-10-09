Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.43% of Sysco worth $3,352,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

