Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.91% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $3,492,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,385.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $985.05 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,517.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,383.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

