Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 116,735 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,710,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.86% of Corteva worth $3,535,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

