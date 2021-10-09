Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 799,369 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 799,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.41% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $3,993,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $192.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.11. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

