Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,869,555 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 292,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.64% of Electronic Arts worth $3,145,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 15,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,487 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 93,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,613. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

