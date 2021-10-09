Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,238,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.69% of Rockwell Automation worth $3,214,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK opened at $301.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.68 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

