Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 11,159 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,989,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.29% of Prudential Financial worth $3,277,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 64.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

NYSE PRU opened at $109.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

