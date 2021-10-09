Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 21,805 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,877,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.98% of Zebra Technologies worth $3,111,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.38.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $498.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $280.38 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

