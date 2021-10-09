Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 29,544 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,497,746 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 29,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.73% of Palo Alto Networks worth $3,153,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,253 shares of company stock valued at $21,571,353. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $492.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $502.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

