Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 36,403 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,715,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 36,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.70% of Lululemon Athletica worth $3,181,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $397.22 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $437.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

