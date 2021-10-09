Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 154,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.30. The stock had a trading volume of 475,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,870. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.28.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

