Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after buying an additional 1,181,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,732,000 after buying an additional 1,038,171 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,916,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,391,000 after buying an additional 555,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,438,000 after buying an additional 201,333 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

