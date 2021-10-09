Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $51,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,295,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,720. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

