Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 13.4% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.39. 1,922,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,099. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.02 and a 52 week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.