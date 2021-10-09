Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $226.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,099. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.02 and a 52 week high of $234.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.