Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $51,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.04. 1,477,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,660. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

