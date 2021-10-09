Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,525 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 0.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.21% of Veeva Systems worth $97,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 367.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.50. 798,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.01 and its 200-day moving average is $295.50. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

