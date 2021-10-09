Velo (VELO) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Velo has a total market cap of $98.07 million and $6.78 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

