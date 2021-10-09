Venus Price Reaches $27.95 (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $27.95 or 0.00050948 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $315.19 million and $17.03 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,905.23 or 1.00092285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064002 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001314 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.91 or 0.00537621 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,277,900 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.