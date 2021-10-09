Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 4,440.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 294,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.43% of Veracyte worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veracyte by 85.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 423.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 85,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $160,015,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

