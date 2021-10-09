Verasity (VRA) Trading 56.6% Higher Over Last Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $256.20 million and $125.85 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 56.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00093188 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

