Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000941 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $32.07 million and approximately $143,688.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,864.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.51 or 0.06529776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00328795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.18 or 0.01121269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00102200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.08 or 0.00503203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00350011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00329168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,140,572 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

